Get Up to 30 Free Keycodes from Leawo and Up to $2000 Prizes from Leawo's Partner Avangate

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- Leawo Software, a leading and professional multimedia solution provider dedicated to providing multimedia solutions in both Win and Mac version, officially announced that it would launch a Summer Affiliate Sales Contest from July 20 to August 20, 2013. Leawo promises to offer up to 30 free registration codes of any Leawo’s product to the contest winners. Meanwhile, Leawo hints that the contest winners would stand a chance to win prizes worth up to $2000 from Leawo’s partner - Avangate.



Leawo Affiliate Program is a cost-free, highly-rewarded and easy-to-operate affiliate program that provides huge collection of flagship products with commission rate up to as high as 88%. This Summer Affiliate Sales Contest is exclusively launched to benefit Leawo’s affiliates. Leawo made the rule that during the contest run time, the more products affiliates sell, the closer affiliates are to the high returns and prizes.



The prizes of Leawo’s Summer Affiliate Sales Contest are divided into 3 levels. The 1st prize is a bundle of 30 free register codes of any product on Leawo, rewarded to those affiliates who generated 100 orders in total of any Leawo product. The 2nd prize includes 20 free register codes of any Leawo’s product for affiliates who generated 50 orders in total of any Leawo product. And the 3rd prize offers 10 free keycodes of any Leawo’s product to affiliates who generated 30 orders in total of any Leawo product. All these orders should be generated during the contest run time, from July 20th to August 20th, 2013. Otherwise it’ll be invalid.



Affiliates could get the contest prizes by sending some information to sales@leawosoft.com, including: Avangate or Regnow affiliate ID and the total order numbers generated for Leawo. The page URL of the product to launch the giveaway campaign using the gifted free codes is required as a reference. It should be noted that the product gifted with the free register codes should be unit price under $50.



Leawo’s Summer Affiliate Sales Contest is in fact in line with its partner – Avangate’s Summer Affiliate Sales Contest, which lasts from July 5th to August 14th, 2013. Avangate’s contest offers Amazon or Apple Store Gift Card worth up to $1000 to winners in different categories as well. These prizes sum up to $2000. Leawo indicated that all Leawo’s affiliates get the chance to win Avangate’s contest prizes.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a prestigious multimedia software developer, dedicated to providing the very best and cost-effective multimedia solutions to worldwide media fans. Leawo's products range from Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, Blu-ray Media Player, Video Converter, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, YouTube Downloader to other utilities on both Win and Mac platforms. For more details, please visit http://www.leawo.com/.