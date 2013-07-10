Get Vietnam Visa Online Through VietnamImmigration.com

Haiphong, Vietnam -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- People who are planning for family vacations or business trips can apply for Vietnam visa via Vietnamimmigration.com. This website helps the travellers to obtain Vietnam visa online. The Vietnam government has created the Vietnam Visa on arrival facility, which allows all travellers to provide identification documents to authorized travel agencies.



The entry visa will be given to travellers when they present the official letter given to them by the authorized travel agencies. In order to apply online for visa, users should provide details like visa type, number of visa, promotion code, purpose of visit and email id to vietnamimmigration.com.



Vietnamimmigration.com provides fee details of tourist, business, Vietnam embassy and transit visa to users. This website shows the procedure for getting Vietnam visa on arrival with the help of four simple steps, which include filling Vietnam visa application form, selecting mode of payment, checking email for approval letter, presenting approval letter to Vietnam airport on arrival, making stamping fee payment, and finally obtaining Vietnam visa. Users of this website are also allowed to track progress of their visa with the help of Check Status link.



The website says, “All of these awesome features are provided to you with very little fee and the service's quality is secured by our refund and privacy policies. Your trip to Vietnam is set to go quickly, easily and free from risk or hassle.”



Vietnamimmigration.com guarantees to provide fast, risk/hassle free, accessible and reliable services to customers. This website ensures that travellers will get the approval letter regarding Vietnam visa on arrival within 24 to 48 hours. Viewers will get an insight into the Vietnam visa obtaining procedure with the help of this website. In order to clear all queries related to online Vietnam visa, viewers can click on the link Chat Now and can talk with customer care executives. This facility is available 24*7 to users.



VietnamImmigration.com has another facility named Top Urgently eVisa which allows the traveller to take Vietnam visa immediately if he/she gets stranded at Vietnam airport. The Entry Exit and Residence of Foreigners in Vietnam ordinance gives legal basis to Vietnam visa on arrival and therefore travellers can be assured about the legitimacy of this website. The privacy policy of vietnamimmigration.com guarantees that all information provided by the customers will be kept confidential.



To get more information about VietnamImmigration.com, visit http://www.vietnamimmigration.com.



Vietnamimmigration.com is a local business having 10 years of experience in Vietnam visa arrangements. This website offers Vietnam visa on arrival facility to travellers without any risk. 'Visa on arrival Vietnam' has been approved legally by the Vietnamese Government. This facility opens the doors of Vietnam to all visitors. This website also advises travellers about all positive and negative factors while taking Vietnam visa online.



