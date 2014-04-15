Get Wide Range Aluminium Tool Boxes at Best Prices Possible at Alloyworks

Queensland, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- Alloyworks announces availability of a wide range of aluminium tool boxes at the best prices possible. The company offers tailored solutions for every single requirement and provides value for money. Whether it is a custom aluminium Ute tool box or customized aluminium Ute canopies and aluminium trailers, they provide it all at the most remarkable deals. One must say that aluminium Ute tool boxes have top-notch quality finish and look alike even after years of use.



In addition, customers can also modify their vehicles, according to the specific requirements with an elite, customized aluminium Ute canopies Brisbane and aluminium trailers. These canopies have enormous demand all over Australia and are also accessible to customers in Queensland.



The company is also renowned as aluminium boat builders Brisbane and a spokesperson from Alloyworks further mentions, “Apart from tool boxes we also specialize in building high speed Aluminium Boats for a variety of different purposes. From small boats to large fishing vessels, our aluminium boats are more reliable, leak proof, and can withstand the weather for extended periods of time, making it safe and reliable. The Aluminium UTE Tool Boxes and Aluminium UTE Canopies manufactured by us are tailored to suit your vehicle and stand the test of time. It is the perfect solution for all your business needs.”



What is unique about them? They truly understand that even the greatest products need customer support. When one gets associated with them, can get the most standard & advanced service and guidance from their customer support team at any given point in the day.



About Alloyworks

With more than rather than or more than 20 years, Alloyworks (of Eagle Farm in Brisbane) has been manufacturing a huge range of aluminium and alloy products for Queensland and Australian customers. These products include Ute bodies, canopies and accessories, aluminium tool boxes, aluminium trailers, roof racks, truck & Ute bodies, work boxes, storage boxes, aluminium water tanks, fuel tanks and even stairs. With more than 20 years’ experience in aluminium fabrication, they offer high quality products supported by excellent customer service at hand. They are probably the best known though for their high quality boats and in particular their famous Lightning Boats range which has got them extensive client.



For more information, please visit- http://alloyworks.com.au/



Contact Information:

1130 Kingsford Smith Drive Eagle Farm QLD 4009

Mobile: 0457 998 694

Fax: 07 3868 1626