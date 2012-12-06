Get Wired to the World with WireNine's Amazing Features

Schaumburg, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- With continuous success stories, WireNine launched its affordable VPS hosting line offering all the advantages of a real server at a fraction of cost and complexity which was later followed by increase in the reseller hosting quotas and introduction of WHMCS - a third option for resellers looking to effectively manage their clients, support and billing all from one and the same panel.



What attracts the vast customer database is – it’s easy to use, 24*7 support, within budget along with unlimited disk space, unlimited bandwidth and more than 250 – 1-click Install Scripts.



About WireNine.com

WireNine is a privately owned web hosting company dedicated to providing affordable, reliable and quality Reseller hosting, shared hosting and VPS hosting services to customers all over the world, since 2004.



WireNine has also recently launched a blog (http://blog.wirenine.com) to connect and communicate more directly with its user base, offering support on a number of web-hosting issues, alongside editorial commentary on hot-button topics in the industry.



WireNine.com’s owner Ali K. explained how his company differentiates its VPS hosting from the competition:



“Our VPS hosting offers a perfect solution for businesses of all different sizes and budget levels. Our servers run on 15,000K RPM SAS Enterprise Drives, which means that speed is never an issue. Integrating cPanel into the back-end was an easy decision as it allows our customers to manage every aspect of their website seamlessly.”



Having received numerous industry awards and accreditations from industry and consumer press, WireNine still continues to serve and support their customers and users with high quality services.



For more information please visit: http://www.wirenine.com/