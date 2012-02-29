Jaipur, Rajasthan -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/29/2012 -- Ribbun Software operates with the aim of providing its clients with the best and most innovative tools to improve their presence online. Its new service allows clients to get Yahoo answers and use it to attract more targeted traffic to their websites.



According to Mr. Mohit from Ribbun Software, “When you talk about driving traffic to your website, you normally picture article marketing, blogging, social networking and SEO. However, not many of us would actually think ‘Yahoo Answers’. That shows how much we underestimate this website. Our aim is to choose the methods that can best serve our clients, and perform these methods using the expertise and skills we have. Our latest service to get Yahoo Answers is one of these methods.”



Yahoo Answers is, in fact, a very powerful medium through which a website can increase targeted traffic. It is one of the oldest social networking websites, but it is still one of the most prominent ones on the Internet. This particular social networking websites allows users to ask questions about anything, with questions categorized by their topic. Website owners who have adequate knowledge can help users by answering questions pertaining to the subject. By doing so, users would be able to identify with the one giving the answer and establish trust with the website owner, and it would also spark their interest, leading to a greater influx of traffic to the website.



Another benefit of this social networking website is that it allows a website owner to interact with potential customers through the common forum. One more benefit of Yahoo Answers and participating on this website is that it generates backlinks. Backlinks are considered to be one of, if not the most crucial aspects of search engine optimization. A higher number of quality backlinks are quickly picked up by search engine bots that assign search engine ranks to websites.



The right number of high quality backlinks can help boost the rank of a website, making it more visible among people using search engines like Google and Yahoo. However, only level 2 Yahoo accounts and above can post links to a website. Ribbun’s new service lets its clients get legitimate Yahoo Answers from real people who also have the right level account to post links and increase the total backlinks to a website. Moreover, Ribbun also completes all answers during peak traffic hours on the website, thus ensuring even more traffic.



About Ribbun

Ribbun is an SEO and SMO Company that offers several services. Its main goal is to create a strong web presence for its clients on the Internet so that they may stand out from their competition and gain a unique edge.