Get Your Beloved Mom the Best Gift on This Mother's Day

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2012 -- Are you worrying on which gift to pick for your Mom for the coming Mother’s Day? Yes, the best gift for her is HEALTH! Our best Health & Fitness brainwave recordings can help solve a lot of health problems. Come and find the ones your mom needs!



Brainwaves-T.U.S® is an integrated brainwave tuning application that uses the Technology of Isochronic Tones to train your mind to an altered state of consciousness, be it relaxation or health care. It provides 80+ free samples and high quality brainwave entrainment recordings and is the all-in-one professional brainwave store on Google Play.



Working in collaboration with the professional brainwave specialist – The Unexplainable Store®, Brainwaves-T.U.S® has won great popularity since it’s first published on Android Market (Now Renamed Google Play). Totally 89 brainwave recordings concerning on Spiritual & Metaphysical, Therapy Recordings, Health & Hygiene, Money & Prosperity, Brain Functions, Personal Development as well as some Adult Subjects are available for both free preview and full-length purchase.



80+ Brainwave Isochronic recordings available



Astral Projection, Lucid Dreaming, Chakra Opening, Aura Viewing, Past Life Regression, Remote Viewing, Meditation Package, ESP/Psychic, Shaman Consciousness, Manifestation, Prosperity Package, Motivation Package, Allergy Relief, Headache Relief, Pain Management, Sleep Package, Memory Package, Creativity Package, IQ Increase, Anxiety Aid, Addiction Help, Attention Disorder, Relaxation Package, Depression Help, Confidence Package, Positive Mindset, Automatic Writing, Telepathy, Self Hypnosis, Spirit Guide Contact, Christ Consciousness, Health Package, DNA Stimulation, Endorphin Release, Energy Lift Package, Fountain of Youth, Clear Complexion, Hair Loss, Weight Lose Package, Stay Alert, Reaction Time, Courage, Ego Control, Leadership Qualities, No Regrets, Public Speaking, Right Path, Self Esteem, Serotonin Release, Female Sex Drive, Find Love, Get Pregnant, Impotency Help, Love Making, Orgasm Increase, etc..



Monthly Discounts



Brainwaves-T.U.S® provides 10~16 Specials in discount which is updated monthly to help you save 40%-20% off price. And Specials in May are:



Anxiety Aid – 30% off

Attention Disorder - 20% off

Headache Relief – 40% off

Pain Management – 30% off

Automatic Writing – 30% off

Christ Consciousness - 40% off

Clear Complexion - 30% off

No Regrets - 20% off

Right Path - 30% off

Female Sex Drive – 40% off



For those who spare no efforts on searching for top quality brainwave recordings, and those who want to prepare a meaningful present for their mother, Brainwaves-T.U.S® is the best choice for you. Put on your headphone and let these powerful isochronic tones bring you a new world!



Download URL:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=imoblife.brainwavestus&feature=search_result