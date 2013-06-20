Get Your Website Hit Counter to Spin out of Control & Get Tons of Sales with Advice from GoogleNewsSubmit

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- Press release distribution service GoogleNewsSubmit.com is pleased to announce a new series of educational tutorials for small businesses to follow to help generate traffic, leads and sales with ease. Social media is growing faster than ever, and provides an important system to allow traffic and word to quickly spread. GoogleNewsSubmit.com believes this is the new way to build up an online business.



GoogleNewsSubmit.com feels that together with the recent changes to Google Search, along with the U.S. economy to dip back into recession, it's more important than ever to garner market attention in the most effective way possible. Based on case studies, live examples and more, news distribution company GoogleNewsSubmit.com feels the most effective way to promote a business is by means of a viral press release.



Rebekah Hudson, owner of GoogleNewsSubmit.com states, "Google has placed an increased emphasis on social media in their recent changes. The more exposure your business gets on Google Plus, Twitter and Facebook means the more traffic and exposure you get, period. We believe companies often fail to develop their news stories with social media in mind. We are asking small businesses; If you saw your headline on Twitter, would you share it? Would you even click it?"



GoogleNewsSubmit.com has run case studies and proved that a catchy title can spread virally on social media and generate thousands of highly effective clicks, views and even lead to sales, conversions and more. Many clients that have successfully implemented our suggestions have seen upwards of 10,000 views on a $39 press release submission, and continue to get traffic from the release being retweeted, liked and more. As well, the spreading has helped that companies Google ranking.



To learn more about submitting a Viral Press Release, visit GoogleNewsSubmit.com today.



About GoogleNewsSubmit.com

GoogleNewsSubmit.com is quickly becoming one of the internet's fastest growing Press Release Distribution Network services. GoogleNewsSubmit specializes in getting their customers on popular websites site as Google News, Ask.com News, Topix, UPI.com, WorldNetDaily, Chron, CBS Interactive, SFGate, The Boston Globe and thousands more. Press Release Pricing packages start as low as $19.