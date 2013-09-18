Get YouTube Views Service Announced by Social Media Luv

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Social Media Luv is now offering a service that allows small businesses and entrepreneurs a means to increase the number of views for their YouTube videos . YouTube is the largest video website in the world featuring millions of videos that are competing for attention. Social Media Luv is offering a proven method of drawing in new view through their unique packaging system.



Different studies have shown a conundrum when it comes to people viewing YouTube videos, particularly those from businesses. In general, many people are reluctant to view videos from a little-known or unknown source unless it already has plenty of views already. This is a “Catch-22” situation for most small businesses and entrepreneurs who do not have the resources to promote their videos in the traditional manner.



However, Social Media Luv offers three packages of YouTube views that are designed to jump start the process and get more people to view your work. Each of these packages is inexpensive and come with a money back guarantee.



- Interesting: 20,000 YouTube views for $19.95

- Cool: 40,000 YouTube views for $29.95

- Viral: 80,000 YouTube views for $39.95



The packages of YouTube views are delivered within seven, eight and ten business days respectively. Furthermore, their effectiveness at getting new people to view videos has been recorded as quite good, allowing a video to achieve its full potential on the internet. For more information how to buy fast YouTube views visit Social Media Luv.



Seamus Smith

Social Media Luv

Aliso Viejo, CA, USA

support@socialmedialuv.com

http://www.socialmedialuv.com