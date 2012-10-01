GetAbsWorkoutForWomen.com Praised for Practical and Informative Workout Info for Women

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2012 -- Women are praising the website GetAbsWorkoutForWomen.com for its intelligent and practical information on the best abdominal workouts as well as ways to lose weight and get fit. The website provides hundreds of free articles on abs workouts for women as well as core and full body workouts geared to the specific needs of women.



While online and other media concentrate on shaping the body image of women in potentially unhealthy ways, women have longed for an information resource that is free of hype and gimmicks. As many women of all ages and body types discover the information resource website GetAbsWorkoutForWomen.com, its stature as a practical and detailed resource for abdominal, core and full-body workouts that are geared to women continues to grow.



“We saw the frustration that millions of women were experiencing with gimmicky, expensive and exclusionary websites for workouts and losing weight, so we geared our website to articles for improving everything from abs to a full body workout for women that will work for any body type,” said the GetAbsWorkoutForWomen.com spokesperson.



The website is positioned as a growing resource destination for articles, essays and tips to help women understand and implement effective abs, core and full body workouts for losing weight and getting fit. The website‘s initial articles emphasize the need for women to define their actual goals whether they be six-pack abs, a flat firm stomach, just losing weight, or anything in between.



The website then begins to present articles and tips that break down workouts for specific parts of the body. Each article helps the reader keep in mind that the human body changes overall rather than one section at a time, so it takes a combination of exercises to see results. Readers will also find the seven mistakes to avoid in abdominal workouts ranging from insufficient workout intensity, exercise execution, number of workout routines and much more.



Other articles concentrate on the best core workouts for women with core body improvement exercises such as sit ups, crunches, side bends, leg raises and advanced rotational crunches. The goal and proper way to do each exercise is thoroughly explained as well as how to incorporate them into an ongoing exercise routine.



Female readers will also find the seven killer abs workouts, which explain effective exercises such as captain’s chair leg raise, bicycle, exercise ball crunch, vertical leg crunch, long arm crunch and Abs roller. Do’s And Don’ts of Abs Workouts for Women is explained and includes information on cardio, interval and resistance training exercises.



The website cautions against relying on the gym, consequently, all of the website’s exercises can be done at home. Readers will also find a great deal of nutritional information to help burn fat naturally as well as the importance of water intake to weight loss and muscle toning. For more information, please visit http://www.getabsworkoutforwomen.com



About GetAbsWorkoutForWomen.com

The website has hundreds of free informative articles directed towards creating a healthier world of women that are comfortable with their bodies. The articles range from specific abs workout exercises to core workout and full body exercises. Readers will also find information on weight loss, proper nutrition and setting goals for specific outcomes.