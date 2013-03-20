GetCash4AnyCar.co.uk Launches a Convenient Solution for Selling Any Type of Car in the UK

Greater London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- GetCash4AnyCar.co.uk introduces a fast and fair option for all car owners throughout the UK to sell their cars of any make or model and get instant cash. The company announces offering their services nationally and anyone can sell their cars to them and can get cash in return. They guarantee the best prices to the car owners and maintain an easy process of evaluating and buying cars from their owners. According to them, they maintain three simple steps of purchasing cars and which all customers will find extremely convenient and user-friendly.



On the company’s website, anyone can take help of the free valuation application that instantly gives the value of the vehicle by entering its registration number. This tool could be extremely helpful for anyone who often worries “how to sell my car and how will I know its price.” By knowing the actual prices, a consumer will not sell their old used vehicles at unreasonable prices in the market. The company maintains that once they get a buy-sell request from a customer, they send their team to the site to collect the vehicle and they do not charge any fee from the customer. Thus, a customer will be allowed to keep the entire money that the web tool reveals after valuation of the car. Moreover, they make payments in cash on the same day when they collect the vehicle.



GetCash4AnyCar.co.uk maintains that they directly purchase vehicles from the owner and rule out any intermediary role. The company spokesman reveals, “We buy any car and always guarantee the best prices. Our fast and safe buy-sell car business is hugely popular among the car owners in the United Kingdom.”



Numerous customers who already have sold their used vehicles to GetCash4AnyCar.co.uk appreciate the company for maintaining it a completely transparent and hassle-free process. If you too want to sell your vehicle to them, you need to determine the price of your vehicle first by using their free valuation tool available on the website http://getcash4anycar.co.uk.



About GetCash4AnyCar.co.uk

GetCash4AnyCar.co.uk makes the quickest and simplest way of selling-buying cars online. They have a free web tool for evaluating the price of a car and they never charge any fee from the owner of a car for collecting it from the site. The company purchases cars of any make or model and pays in cash.



For Media Contact –

Company : Getcash4anycar

Address: Dick Turpin Way London,

Greater London TW14 0PQ

Telephone: +44 (0)20 8890 1333

Mobile: +44 (0)77 6891 3900

Website: http://getcash4anycar.co.uk