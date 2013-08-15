GetCloudServices Announces Availability of New SSD Powered Cloud Services and PaaS Portfolio

Jacksonville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- GetCloudServices, a leading Cloud Services Provider announce immediate availability of a new suite of SSD powered cloud services powered by CumuLogic, Citrix CloudPlatform, and Solidfire.



GetCloudServices provides users with instant access to services, such as fully managed and scalable Relational and NoSQL Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), Elastic Load Balancer and distributed in-memory Cache-as-a-Service. Free 30-day evaluation accounts are being offered for a limited time to new or existing customers looking to try GetCloudServices’ SSD-based PaaS and cloud services.



GetCloudServices PaaS and Cloud Services is the advanced service suite for crafting and managing complex distributed applications in a cloud environment. Developers and DevOps engineers now have all the key foundational services to build, deploy and manage native cloud applications plus web and legacy applications migrated to a cloud. With GetCloudServices PaaS, developers can deploy cloud-based composite applications with a single-click, leveraging fully supported multi-language stacks, fault-tolerance, monitoring and autoscaling of application resources – while taking full advantage of GetCloudServices’ state-of-the-art network and server technologies. GetCloudServices PaaS also features comprehensive application lifecycle management capabilities, supporting agile and DevOps methodologies.



“Both solution providers and enterprises are looking to deploy cloud applications without investing heavily in the requisite hardware and software,” stated Billy Forte, CEO of GetCloudServices. “We’re excited to partner with CumuLogic, a recognized leader in the cloud computing space, to offer our customers the superior level of service and performance they’ve come to expect.”



“Organizations that are looking for AWS-compatible alternatives with service level and performance options will be pleased with the GetCloudServices’ portfolio. We are very excited to work with a great partner like GetCloudServices to deliver the integrated features required by enterprise developers,” said CumuLogic President and CEO, Mike Soby.



GetCloudServices PaaS and Cloud Services support new and existing applications, and can be deployed on both private hosted and public clouds, enabling a clear path toward a seamless hybrid cloud model.



GetCloudServices is offering a 30-day free trial of its all SSD-based PaaS and cloud services powered by CumuLogic, Citrix CloudPlatform, and Solidfire for a limited time. Developers may contact the sales team at sales@getcloudservices.com or 888-818-5830 Option 2 to activate their no cost account. Evaluation accounts may be converted into a paid account or cancelled at the end of the 30-day period.



About GetCloudServices

GetCloudServices is a division of IT Solutions Now, a privately held technology services firm founded in 2003. GetCloudServices delivers professional cloud services including best-in-class connectivity and 100 percent uptime, with an unwavering commitment to providing the best hosting services available – regardless of platform. The company serves more than 17,000 clients in more than 100 countries. For more information about GetCloudServices, go to getcloudservices.com.



About CumuLogic

CumuLogic is a software provider that enables enterprises and Cloud Providers to develop and deploy applications in public, private and hybrid cloud environments. CumuLogic is redefining Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) to include individual modular cloud services, including MySQL- and MongoDB-based Database-as-a-Service, Elastic Cache, Elastic Load Balancer and more. For more information, go to cumulogic.com.



Media Contacts:

Erica Sullivan

+1 888 818 5830 ext 2

esullivan@getcloudservices.com