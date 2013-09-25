Getengagedtoday.com Releases a Video for Women Who Want Commitment in Their Relationships

Plainsboro, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Getengagedtoday.com, the website that offers the dating system Girl Gets Ring, recently released a video for women who want to get married. The said video will be a resource for those women who want to know how to “get him to commit”. The video was created by the author T.W. Jackson who describes himself as a ‘relationship expert with years of experience in providing consulting services to women on dating matters’. According to Mr. Jackson, ‘Over 65,000 women in America have already used the Girl Gets Ring system to get married’.



Based on the statistics, for the first time in history, there are more single women in America compared to married ones. The video offered by getengagedtoday.com aims to provide an answer to the question “How to get your boyfriend to propose?” The video will introduce the dating system Girl Gets Ring, which is intended for both single women who want to attract the right man and for women who are currently in a relationship.



This system explains the necessary steps in getting a man to commit. It also has the dos and don’ts which women should keep in mind so that they will be able to make their boyfriends realize that they are the right woman for them. The video that is currently featured on getengagedtoday.com aims to give women the ‘ultimate solution’ to the question “how to get a man to marry you?” It is expected that women will be encouraged to visit the website to watch the video and to find out what they can do so that they can make their boyfriends commit to them.



About getengagedtoday.com

getengagedtoday.com is the website which aims to help women who wish to get married, whether they are single or already in a relationship. This website provides unique content on transitioning from dating, to getting engaged, and finally, married. Getengagedtoday.com introduces also the video for the dating system Girl Gets Ring, a how-to guide for getting men to commit. This video is designed to assist women in getting their boyfriends to propose. This website is owned by Rebecca Robinson and getengagedtoday.com is located at Plainsboro, N.J.



To get more information about the video, please feel free to visit http://girlgetsring.getengagedtoday.com/. For inquiries, please send emails to rebecca@getengagedtoday.com.



Contact: Rebecca Robinson

Company: getengagedtoday.com

Address: 42 Madison DR, Plainsboro, N.J 08536

Telephone Number: 1-866-543-8721

Email: rebecca@getengagedtoday.com