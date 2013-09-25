Getengagedtoday.com Reveals How to Get a Man to Commit to a Relationship

Plainsboro, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Women across the world have many things in common, and one of them is the challenge that is sometimes involved in convincing their boyfriends to get married to them and start a family. There are instances when men break off the relationship just because they do not want to take this step. There are men also who prolong the relationship while hesitating to make a firm commitment. Women often try to convince them to commit by using ultimatums and manipulation: a few succeed while the others fail.



Getengagedtoday.com aims to improve a woman’s chances of success in this area. The site provides information, suggestions, and ideas to get a man to commit to a serious relationship. The site offers a ‘Get-Him-to-Propose System’ created by relationship expert TW Jackson. Mr. Jackson is an author and dating coach who has provided consulting services to women on relationship matters for several years. According to him, his system ‘has already been used by 65,000 women in America to get married’.



Getengagedtoday.com also offers information on why a man pulls away from a relationship; how to get him to propose; how to go from engagement to marriage; and the mistakes women make in their relationship which prevent them from getting commitment.



The site states that it is for women who want a loving and healthy relationship with a family-oriented and man: “Our job is to help you get the commitment that leads to engagement, marriage and having a family”, says Rebecca Robinson who started this service. Women can learn about certain issues that could affect their ability to get married to their boyfriends or to an eligible man. Many other topics like relationship warning signs, how to become the only one for him, reasons why men pull away from the women they love and many more are covered in this site.



To know more about how to get a man to commit visit website www.getengagedtoday.com



About www.getengagedtoday.com

Get Engaged Today, www.getengagedtoday.com is a site that provides valuable information for women who are looking at convincing their boyfriends get married to them. There are many women across the world who are in a serious relationship with their boyfriends but find it very difficult to convince them to get married and start a family. This site is all about coping up with such problems.



Media Contact

Rebecca Robinson – Get Engaged Today

Email: rebecca@getengagedtoday.com

Website: www.getengagedtoday.com

Telephone Number: 1-866-543-8721