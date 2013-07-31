GetGoldIRA.net Explains Why Gold IRAs Are a Valuable Long-Term Investment Plan

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Gold is one of the most valuable commodities in the world. The price of gold has steadily climbed since 1971, when the United States abandoned the Bretton Woods system of pegging its currency to the price of gold. With the Bretton Woods system, gold was valued at $35 per ounce. Today, gold is worth approximately $1300 per ounce, although the price reached a record high of $1899 in August of 2011.



Gold has been an attractive investment for thousands of years, and that fact remains true to this day. A website called GetGoldIRA.net aims to explain the benefits of including a gold IRA in an investment portfolio. At GetGoldIRA.net, visitors will learn the numerous advantages of gold IRAs as well as some potential disadvantages to consider before they buy.



Specifically, GetGoldIRA.net explains that amidst all the economic instability of recent years, the price of gold has continued to sail a smooth course. The site also explains that the economic instability is far from over: in the United States, massive quantitative easing packages designed to stimulate the economy have led to rampant inflation that will not likely end anytime soon. Today, many investors are choosing to put their money into a valuable physical commodity – gold – instead of risking their money on the volatile stock markets.



A spokesperson for GetGoldIRA.net explains why gold is a smart investment:



“The 1997 Tax Payer Relief Act has made it easier than ever to invest in gold. Today, anybody with a 401(k) or other IRA account can perform a gold IRA rollover that allows the investor to keep money inside the tax-advantaged retirement account while investing some of that money into real, physical gold under the care of an IRA custodian. This advantage, combined with the long-term security of the price of gold, has made gold a popular investment for millions of Americans.”



Of course, if gold was universally-recognized as the best investment strategy, then everybody would own gold. As the GetGoldIRA.net spokesperson explains, gold IRAs also come with some disadvantages:



“Since 1971, the price of gold has climbed steadily year after year. However, in 2011, after gold reached a high of nearly $1900 per ounce, the commodity experienced a massive drop in price before settling at its current price of around $1300 per ounce. Gold is a remarkably strong commodity that has held its value year after year, but it’s not immune to market fluctuations. We encourage buyers to do their research prior to investing in a gold IRA.”



Much of that research can be done at GetGoldIRA.net, where visitors will find guides on the price of gold along with a detailed explanation of how to add a gold IRA to any investment portfolio.



