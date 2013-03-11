GetLenses in Fight with Focus Dailies Manufacturer

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- In the UK, 10% of those wearing contact lenses purchase them online as it's easier (takes one minute to order), more convenient and nearly always cheaper than buying on the high street.



Considering these factors, Asda online have taken the remarkable step to delist all Ciba products of which Focus Dailies are the most popular.



The decision becomes even more significant when you get to know that Focus Dailies Contact Lenses and other products produced by this manufacturer make up a 35% share of the branded contact lens market.



But Asda aren't alone in taking this decision. Other online retailers are also looking at the option of delisting Ciba products due to the 20% price increase the company are now trying to apply to all online sales.



Ashley Mealor from www.Getlenses.co.uk said these price rises are doing three things in the market:



1. Online players are looking to delist some of these products as consumers just don’t want to be paying more for them.



2. It’s driving consumers to buy from overseas players like Lensway which offer no option to get their prescription checked. This is a legal requirement for UK-based contact lens retailers.



3. We've also seen customers actively switch away from this nine year old product to newer products such as Bausch and Lomb Soflens which many opticians agree is a much better contact lens.



Are Ciba on their way to becoming the next HMV? This is, inevitably, a question that online retailers are asking. Online consumers want the power to choose how they buy contact lenses, and shouldn't be faced with such a remarkable price hike.



GetLenses are a specialist contact lens retailer which sells exclusively online.



Press Contacts

Name Tom Bonner

Email: customerservices@asda-contactlenses.co.uk

Tel: 0845 3666998



Name: Emma Haskel

Email: emma.haskel@getlenses.co.uk

Tel: 0203 3977614