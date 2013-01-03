GetMorePromotions.com Launches New Website to Help Clients in Their Social Media Marketing

Queens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- GetMorePromotions.com is in the internet promotions line of business for a long time. They help businesses and personal websites and pages to attract traffic and earn revenues through that. Online businesses face a lot of competition because of an enormous and ever increasing number of competitors. Almost every source available on the internet serves to be a platform for promotion. People can now buy traffic to visit their website or blog if the traffic does not naturally flows towards them. In addition to the traffic directing services over websites and blogs, GetMorePromotions.com now enables the clients to promote their businesses over several social websites.



GetMorePromotions.com has now launched a new website that focuses on the social media websites in particular for the promotion of websites and businesses. Clients can now buy Facebook fans if their business requires it. More the fans a business has over Facebook, more it seems credible and popular. The fan club over the Facebook for any business matters a lot when it comes to social media marketing in particular, this is the reason why GetMorePromotions.com provides the clients with Facebook fan services.



SoundCloud is an audio sharing network over the internet that helps new artists in attracting people toward their creations for free. GetMorePromotions.com gives the users of SoundCloud more numbers of plays and downloads of their audio. By taking help from GetMorePromotions.com, more likes and follows can be attracted over Instagram, the picture sharing network online. Twitter is another very popularly used online social media network and it provides a very good platform for business promotions. Using the services of GetMorePromotions.com, a business can buy Twitter followers and many re-tweets as well.



Businesses can also get desired number of followers and views over Pinterest and Vimeo respectively. YouTube is the world’s largest video sharing website where people upload their videos for others to see and like and to download. The more downloads and views there are, YouTube begins to share the generated revenue with the uploader for the successful video. This makes it a great chance for video owners to attract viewers and generate revenue from there. GetMorePromotions.com helps such clients to buy YouTube views for them. More people would view the videos, more will be the revenue generated by YouTube that it will share with the owner of the video. GetMorePromotions.com helps businesses to spread their word over the much used social networks for their promotional purposes.



GetMorePromotions.com offers internet and social media promotions.



Media Contact:

Cassandra Jose

Support@getmorepromotions.com

Queens, NY

718-752-9140

http://getmorepromotions.com/