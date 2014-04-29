GetMyMomaJob.com Set to Host Its Very First Event Exclusively for Single Mothers in Chandler, Arizona

San Tan Valley, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- www.GetMyMomaJob.com - Major Announcement for the May 29, 2014 Event. Get My Mom a Job is hosting its very first event exclusively for single mothers in Chandler Arizona at Connect 5 Family Centers.



Get My Mom a Job, in addition to the event, is offering an amazing bonus to all single mothers who attend. Currently scheduled to be offered to all participants:



- FREE professionally written Resume. It will get these ladies hired!



- FREE Video Cover Letter. Supplying those that need it with the most powerful piece of employment technology that will get them Seen, Noticed, and Hired!



- FREE Interview Training. Teaching mothers the right words to use and how to get hired. In addition, they will be able to practice their interview skills through mock interviews.



- FREE access to the job database online or offline today.



Now Get My Mom a Job is offering to its event participants, Free job interview childcare. That's right. In working with Childcare providers all over the Valley. When a single mom from the Get My Mom a Job event has an interview, Get My Mom a Job will pay for 2 hours of childcare for the single mother.



Get My Mom a Job along with its CEO & Founder Michele Unangst has teamed up with Lisa Napoli and Connect 5 Family Centers to put on an event to support, empower, and employ women in the East valley of Arizona. "It is an event that stands alone, it is a one of a kind event" states Michele Unangst. "Women, single mothers, have an enormous responsibility both from a family perspective and financial perspective unlike any other time for women." "Single mothers need opportunity, they need a chance, they need support, and they need jobs.



“This event is 100% free” states Michele Unangst. "It is critical as companies and entrepreneurs, like Connect 5 Family Centers and myself, to help other women succeed" says Michele Unangst. "This event will be the building block for so many families that do not have a voice in Arizona and beyond"



No other company will offer free childcare for an interviewing mom, except Get My Mom a Job. This event is live on May 29, 2014. www.getmymomajob.com/event for more information on the event and to register.



About Get My Mom a Job

Get My Mom a Job is an online service company that specializes in telecommute jobs, employment services, and branding opportunities. With job listings that cover every industry from: Sales, Service, Technical, Management, IT, Education, and Medical. From entry level positions to management. Get My Mom a Job is a full service company providing resume writing services, resume blogs, video cover letters, social media services, plus much more. Get My Mom a Job is the safe and proven site for all job seekers and their needs.



Media Contact:

Michele Unangst

www.getmymomajob.com

michele@getmymomajob.com

San Tan Valley AZ