GetNZB Launches to Provide Unprecedented Free Access to Usenet Database for Individual Users, with Premium Options Available

Cologne, Nordrhein-Westfalen -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Usenet was created nearly thirty years ago as a network hosting a library of binary newsgroups, into which individuals posted articles with binary attachments that were rich in content. Until recently, just as individuals required an internet service provider, they would need a Usenet provider to access the network, as well as a specialized software called Newsreader. GetNZB has launched to provide an all in one solution to Usenet accessibility that overthrows this outmoded system.



GetNZB combines a Usenet Newsreader with integrated NNTP access, specially developed for installation as desktop software on a Windows computer. GetNZB then becomes a Usenet provider for its users direct through the software, offering the ability to search and download binary files from a huge range of Usenet newsgroups, as well as functioning as a Usenet download client.



GetNZB takes the best from all worlds, utilizing combined search engines from Binsearch, NZBClub, NZBindex and FindNZB to find files. It also offers SSL secure downloading with a download speed of up to 30 Mb/s for Premium users. The software further includes an archive unpacking and repairing tool, and the ability to preview binary collections by their contents to know whether or not they’re worth downloading.



The latest version of GetNZB has expanded its language support for a worldwide userbase, now supporting English, French, German, Russian and Spanish localizations. They are so confident in this new way of accessing Usenet that they are offering a free premium trial.



A spokesperson for GetNZB explained, “We are offering a 1GB free trial for people to sample the premium membership and see the difference for themselves, as we understand the free service we offer is so ahead of what they might be used to from other clients it may seem like there’s no need to upgrade. But the premium account revolutionizes the Usenet interface all over again with super fast download speeds, and military grade encryption so privacy will always be protected. There’s only one way to find out, and that’s to give it a try.”



About GetNZB

