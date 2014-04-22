GetPersonalizedPencils.com Now Offering Free Shipping and Low Prices on Featured Pencils

Rahway, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- GetPersonalizedPencils.com is now offering free shipping and low prices on featured pencils. Personalized pencils are excellent promotional tools for schools and businesses. Now customers can pay discount prices on the popular Hex, Mood, Neon, and Crystal Pencils at GetPersonalizedPencils.com and get free shipping on orders of $100 or more. Don’t miss other great spring deals such as 5% off Pen orders of $100 or more with the promo code “SPRING14.” All items include free set up, proofs, and clip art.



Number 2 Hexagonal Pencils are an old standby. With 18 colors to choose from, standard gold and pink ferrule, and 3 sides of text Hex Pencils are perfect for school testing. For a limited time get 5,000 or more units for only $0.18 each plus free shipping. Production time for Hex Pencils takes 7 business days plus transit time. Creating custom pencils is easy on the company’s website. Shoppers simply choose their pencil color, imprint color, and font, then fill in their message.



Number 2 lead Mood Pencils change color with temperature shifts. They provide a fun tool that gets students interested in writing. These premium round pencils can have school names and team logos imprinted on the side for a unique and varied writing experience. Customers also pay only $0.18 per unit this month for 5,000 or more and receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more.



To see all the featured pencils for this month visit GetPersonalizedPencils.com or call 800-943-0874.



About GetPersonalizedPencils.com

GetPersonalizedPencils.com has constantly producing high-quality, affordable products for 16 years. Offering 100% customer satisfaction, the company is dedicated to giving its customers the products and service they want. Products the company offers suits many different needs including advertising, birthday parties, special events and much more.



For more information, please visit http://www.getpersonalizedpencils.com/shop/.