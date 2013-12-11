GetPersonalizedPencils.com Now Offering Holiday Sales Until the End of Year

Rahway, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- GetPersonalizedPencils.com is pleased to announce they are now offering holiday sales until the end of the year. Recently, the company has grown from the leading supplier of just pencils, to become the leading online supplier of related items that can be used for schools, marketing, birthday parties, anniversary favors, trade show events, office gifts, wedding favors and much more. Customers can choose to have the items personalized for their own personal use, or personalized as gifts for a friend or customer during the holiday season. Because the company offers a wide variety of popular items on its website, GetPersonalizedPencils.com has enjoyed a successful 2013 and looks forward to growing more successful in 2014.



All pen orders made through the holiday season will be 5% offer when customers use the promo code: Holiday14. On the website, customers will find reduced prices on already affordable items such as Yellow Brite Sticks, which are currently being sold at $0.16 per pen. These pens can be given out by teachers who want to reward their A+ students or bosses can hand them out to employees to use to highlight notes.



GetPersonalizedPencils.com offers products for any occasion including wedding showers, weddings, graduations, birthdays and many more. With the growth in technology, many people question the use of pencils and related products. GetPersonalizedPencils.com offers information on why in today’s world; pencils are still the number one source for getting the “point” across.



Pencils do not just have to be used in the classroom; in fact, many customers of GetPersonalizedPencils.com are small business owners who use them to advertise their business. Non-profit organizations also use personalized pencils to raise money for fundraisers or to spread awareness for a specific cause.



Customers are encouraged to check back to the website frequently to see new items being featured. The company is available to reach at any time to answer questions about the products being offered on the website. To contact a customer service representative, please call 855-9PENCIL.



About GetPersonalizedPencils.com

GetPersonalizedPencils.com has constantly producing high-quality, affordable products for 16 years. Offering 100% customer satisfaction, the company is dedicated to giving its customers the products and service they want. Products the company offers suits many different needs including advertising, birthday parties, special events and much more.



For more information, please visit http://www.getpersonalizedpencils.com/shop/.