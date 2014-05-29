Getpersonalizedpencils.Com Now Offering Rubberized Sunglasses

Rahway, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- GetPersonalizedPencils.com is now offering Rubberized Sunglasses for all occasions. These customizable novelty items are perfect to give out at weddings, birthdays, and corporate parties. Party organizers can give each guest a pair of sunglasses with their own name on it, or an imprint of the name and date of the event. With 6 new colors and a low minimum of 75 units, now is the time to get in on this product. Get free setup and proof and pay as little as $0.78 per pair. Customers can use the website’s free clipart gallery or upload their own artwork.



GetPersonalizedPencils.com now places low minimums on several products including Economy Pencils. These personalized pencils offer a classic option perfect for school children and for easy promotion of businesses. Pencils with student names or school logos can make kids excited about doing their work. Businesses can have personalized pencils on hand to give out to customers as complimentary gifts, ensuring that folks will think of the business every time they go to write something. These high quality round #2 pencils have a 4” x .75” imprint area for any desired design including clipart or original artwork.



Personalized pens are another specialty for the company. Try Swanky Pens for only $0.55 each with fun smiley faces on clicker and contoured barrels for maximum comfort while writing.



For more information on Rubberized Sunglasses or personalized pens and pencils, visit GetPersonlizedPencils.com or call 800-943-0874.



About GetPersonalizedPencils.com

GetPersonalizedPencils.com has been producing high-quality, affordable products for 16 years. Offering 100% customer satisfaction, the company is dedicated to giving its customers the products and service they want. Products the company offers suits many different needs including advertising, birthday parties, special events and much more.



For more information, please visit http://www.getpersonalizedpencils.com/shop/.