GetPregnantFAQ.com Announces Complimentary Fertility Guide, 7 Fertility Boosters to Get Pregnant Now

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- Chris and Susan Miller, creators of GetPregnantFAQ.com, were motivated to start the site for couples trying to conceive after their own long struggle with fertility. The site includes answers to FAQs about treating infertility, and information on the best ways to get pregnant fast, IVF and other medical options, fertility diets and a holistic guide to conception called “The Pregnancy Miracle.” In order to make the site even more helpful, the couple – who now have two children they conceived naturally -- is announcing the availability of a complimentary fertility guide called “7 Fertility Boosters to Get Pregnant Now.”



"7 Fertility Boosters to Get Pregnant Now" was written specifically for couples who are having difficulty conceiving or think they can’t get pregnant. It’s described as an essential guide to the best natural fertility methods available today. According to the couple, the e-book covers seven amazing non-medical methods of getting pregnant – without prescription medications or invasive, expensive treatments.



After many months of trying to conceive on their own and consultations with doctors who wanted to prescribe fertility drugs, the Millers decided to look for other ways to get pregnant. ”We began exploring alternative methods to increasing fertility. We also looked into what we were eating and how additives might be contributing to our infertility issues,” writes Chris in the e-book’s introduction. “What we discovered was that herbal and alternative fertility methods aren't just ‘magic’ and ‘woowoo’ – there are real, non-prescription methods of boosting fertility, backed by real, tried-and-true, western science.”



The “7 Fertility Boosters” guide goes on to reveal seven natural alternatives to medication and invasive treatments that are believed to increase fertility. These include a flowering herb that has been found to greatly improve ovulation; a fertility booster that can be found in ordinary cough syrup; and a male hormone that increases a woman’s chance of becoming pregnant. Visitors to the site can easily download the complete e-book for detailed information on each natural booster and how to incorporate them into an action plan to get pregnant.



About GetPregnantFAQ.com

GetPregnantFAQ.com is a website geared towards men, women and couples struggling to get pregnant and have a child. Created by a couple who overcame their own issues with conceiving, it provides information on fertility methods, resources, solutions to common fertility problems and reviews on pregnancy guides. For more information or to access the complimentary guide, “7 Fertility Boosters to Get Pregnant Now” visit: http://getpregnantfaq.com/