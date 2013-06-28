Gets Visa Launches Visa on Arrival Service for Visitors to Vietnam

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- In Vietnam, Visa on Arrival (VOA) is provided at the tourist’s point of entry. Currently, it’s one of the most sought after forms of obtaining such travel documentation due to the convenience it provides. If individuals are planning on visiting Vietnam, there is essential information they need to know, and this information can be found on the Gets Visa website, which is dedicated to providing a service that gives travellers peach of mind and ensures no one will be turned away at the gates.



Hassle free application for VOA can be achieved securely online through the website. Users can obtain the application form and fill it out with the necessary Vietnam visa information. Although the format or layout may vary, all the details remain the same. Users have to supply their full name, date of birth, passport number, port of entry and arrival date.



The site includes a table showing the different kinds of visa available, from one to three months, single and multiple entry, with normal processing fees and urgent processing fees listed, as well as a guide price to the stamping fee to have the visa approved once in Vietnam. In this way consumers are fully informed about the cost of such visas and avoid any nasty surprises at the airport.



A spokesperson for Gets Visa commented:



“It’s of utmost importance that you input all the correct Vietnam visa information in order to avoid application denial. Luckily, our website provides advice and guidance along the way so individuals can be sure they are taking all the right steps. After filling out the online form, confirming and paying for the submission, the user will receive an official letter of approval which when presented at customs in Vietnam will guarantee that the bearer of the letter will receive a visa. We are so confident that we provide all the information applicants could need, we provide a 100% refund if an application is denied. Our customers love the service because it speeds up the process and takes out any uncertainty from the process. We believe many more people will be looking to apply for a Vietnam visa online in the future because of these benefits.”



About Gets Visa

Gets Visa is a Commercial website operated by Connection Solution CO LTD. The company helps users to obtain Vietnam visa approval letters allowing them to get their visa stamped at the airport. For more information, please visit: http://getsvisa.com/