GetTheLabel.com Announces the UK Based Fashion Retailing Site Will Become Available Internationally

Responding to strong demand from across the globe, the team behind the fashion brand are introducing seven new currencies as they extend into the global market. The US Dollar, Canadian Dollar, Euro, Swedish, Danish, Norwegian and Icelandic Krona will now all be acceptable forms of payment allowing worldwide customers the opportunity to purchase the best labels at discounted prices. The Euro alone covers 17 countries whilst the US Dollar covers the USA, the third most populated country in the world with over 314 million potential new customers.



The site, which has been trading for 3 years, stocks well known brands including Adidas Originals, Converse and Rare, and is offering free international delivery to attract global fashionistas and value driven purchasers.



GetTheLabel.com is making a strong statement in the fashion market with its free delivery - bringing the best in men’s clothing, women’s clothing and cheap trainers at unbeatable prices to its customers, no matter where they are in the world.



GetTheLabel.com is fast becoming a household name amongst label lovers and stocks globally influential brands – Such as Lipsy, Firetrap, classic Fred Perry and many more.



Liz McNamara, Head of Marketing at GetTheLabel.com, says “This is an exciting time for Get The Label. We are committed to expanding both here and globally and we are delighted to be able to offer new currencies and free international shipping to those who are as passionate about fashion as we are.”



About Getthelabel.com

Getthelabel.com is a leading online fashion store and mail order catalogue offering significant savings on branded sportswear, leisurewear and footwear for all the family. Getthelabel.com is fast becoming a household name amongst brand lovers, offering a host of brands including Penguin, Nike, Voi Jeans, Henleys, Gio Goi, Bench, Fred Perry, Firetrap, Lipsy, UGG Australia and ClubL.