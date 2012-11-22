Getthelabel.com Has Launched Its Christmas Suprise Campaign

Warrington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2012 -- Leading online fashion store GetTheLabel.com has launched a major social media campaign to bring the surprise element back to Christmas.



The brand, which sells men’s clothing, women’s clothing and cheap trainers at up to 70% off their recommended retail price, developed the campaign to give something back to its loyal customer base and drive awareness that even in touch economic climates, giving loved ones a surprise at Christmas is still very much a reality.



From golden stars to Christmas quizzes, fans of GetTheLabel.com’s Facebook and Twitter pages will have lots of opportunities to win surprises from the online retailer.



Every Friday until 21st December, GetTheLabel.com will be posting fun, Christmas themed questions on Facebook and fans will need to answer the questions correctly to be in with a chance of winning a surprise each week.



Customers who order items from the website will be in with a chance of finding a lucky golden star in their packages. From now until Christmas, the team at GetTheLabel.com will be picking packages at random to place over 400 golden stars and those lucky enough to find one will be rewarded with a surprise that could be anything from a pair of UGG boots to vouchers to spend at GetTheLabel.com.



December kicks off with ‘Christmas Party Fortnight’ where fans can get style tips and win outfits to see them through the party season. The nostalgic ‘Dear Santa’ letter will take on a new form in the style of a Twitter hashtag, encouraging followers to tweet their Christmas gift wish list to GetTheLabel.com.



The campaign culminates with the ’12 days of Christmas’ a two-week bonanza where fans can win prizes for their loved ones.



To join in with GetTheLabel.com’s Facebook campaign visit Facebook.com/GetTheLabel or twitter.com/getthelabel



About Getthelabel.com

Getthelabel.com is a leading online fashion store and mail order catalogue offering significant savings on branded sportswear, leisurewear and footwear for all the family. Getthelabel.com is fast becoming a household name amongst brand lovers, offering a host of brands including Penguin, Nike, Voi Jeans, Henleys, Gio Goi, Bench, Fred Perry, Firetrap, Lipsy, UGG Australia and ClubL.