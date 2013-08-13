Getting a Five Star Rating Is Now Easy - Myonlinebusinessreputation.com

Lorton, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Myonlinebusinessreputation.com helps business organizations with reputation marketing and helps them achieve a five star ranking. Their reputation report software is a great tool to see the online rankings and reviews of a company



Internet marketing is a great marketing strategy to promote a business. There are various online platforms that help market a business worldwide. But it is not just enough to have an attractive website, a facebook page or twitter account that advertises a brand or business. Consumers don’t care about the look of the website, number of twitter followers a business has or SEO rankings. Consumers are only interested in the reputation of a company. This is where reputation marketing steps in. GBHJ is a global reputation marketing and management company which helps in repairing, defending and marketing the online reputation of a business.



Reputation marketing is an integration of brand marketing and reputation management. Reputation plays a major role in the survival of a company. Irrespective of all the other marketing strategies used by the company, consumers only look into the company’s reputation. A study revealed that people buy products based on what others say about it and not on what the company claims. So it is essential for every business, new or old, to adopt reputation marketing and management. GBHJ is global company that helps businesses with reputation marketing and management. GBHJ helps companies know about what consumers talk about them through their local reputation report tool.



One bad review or comment can have tremendous negative effects on the company’s reputation. Even if it is a fake report submitted by a jealous competitor it is bound to ruin the reputation of a business. There are a lot of things that can affect a company’s reputation. An angry unsatisfied customer, a jealous competitor, a former employee and many others can post bad reviews on the internet to being a business down. These negative reviews are bad for a company’s reputation, but what’s more dangerous for the company are not these bad reviews, but the company not being aware of it. GBHJ helps every organization know their online ranking and help them improve it to attract sales.



Everyday people look for various services online. But what make them choose a particular company is its ratings and reviews. If a consumer is presented with two identical products with different star ratings, he is bound to choose the one with higher ratings. So it is vital for every company to have 5star ratings to be picked by consumers. GBHJ’s myonlinebusinessreputation.com helps a company to become a market leader with five star ratings. For this a company first needs to know what kind of reputation it bears online. The reputation report tool does extensive research and within minutes it provides a detailed report on the company’s reputation, reviews, and sites that contains these reviews. There are four types of reputation: Bad reputation, No reputation, Good reputation and 5 star reputation. Businesses with bad reputation are doomed to go down until it is rectified. Companies with no reputation aren’t good enough either. It means people don’t know about the brand and there is no room for improvement until the business comes forward to do something about it. Companies with good reputation have good development and sales. But businesses with five star reputations have massive exposure, leads and development.



GBHJ’s myonlinebusinessreputation.com has helped many business organizations to gain five star ratings. These companies claim that they get 10- 15 new costumers every single week. Myonlinebusinessreputation.com helps companies in three steps:



- Develop five star reputations: Developing a five star reputation is a complex process because review sites have algorithms and filters that block and delete reviews coming in from the same IP address. But Myonlinebusinessreputation.com has proprietary systems that can post reviews without being filtered or blocked.



- Market that reputation: Myonlinebusinessreputation.com training program shows how to market through video reviews, social media, email marketing, maps marketing and website marketing which will instantly attract potential customers



- Manage the 5 star reputation: daily monitoring, daily review alerts, bi weekly reports, and continually posting good reviews will help a company maintain their five star ranking



“I wasn’t aware of all the bad reviews that my consultancy had until I tried the free reputation report software from myonlinebusinessreputation.com. I was shocked to look at so many fake reviews probably posted by my competitors. I took immediate action and myonlinebusinessreputation.com helped me raise my ranking in few weeks. Now my consultancy has five star ratings and I use GBHJ’s managing strategies to manage my ranking” – Jonas Brown, LA



GBHJ’s myonlinebusinessreputation.com contains free software that instantly reveals what consumers are talking about a company. The site also has a free training program that shows how to increase a company’s rating to a five star level.



Media Contact

Name: Jeff Thomas

Phone: (678) 653-0237

Email: reputationseo@gbhjglobal.com

GBHJ GLOBAL