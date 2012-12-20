Getting a Loan to Pay off Debt when One Has Poor Credit

Pittsfield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- Bad credit can come about for any number of reasons. A wage-earner becomes injured and cannot work. Household expenses take a big leap. An elderly parent who requires non-stop care moves in. A grown child returns home. Any of these can cause a hard-working person to damage his credit. If any of these situations has developed, it may be time to look into getting a loan to pay off debt despite having bad credit.



Bad Credit Loans to Pay off Debt, Request to Get More Info With Credit-yogi.com



Here are a few suggestions about where to look and how to apply for these loans. Start by taking out a home equity loan. Even if one’s credit rating is low, if he has owned his home for several years, there’s equity in it. This equity can be borrowed from to help pay off arrearage on bills, etc. A home equity loan is a good idea because it generally comes with a much lower interest rate than do credit cards. Using this equity to get rid of debt is a very wise move.



Another of the available loans to pay off debt with bad credit is a debt consolidation loan. The purpose of this loan is to gather all of one’s debt and put it under one umbrella, rather than several different ones. The interest rate on this type of loan can be a bit high, but it is usually less than the combined interest rates of one’s debts, so it’s still a better deal. Another benefit of a debt consolidation loan is that it can get all of one’s debt down to a single monthly payment, instead of many. This makes it easier to handle debt repayment as well as getting it taken care of faster than paying one creditor at a time each month. Taking out this type of loan can cause a bit of a hit to one’s credit report, but it will eventually help improve a credit score.



About Credit-yogi.com

http://Credit-yogi.com, an online marketing company located in Pittsfield, Massachusetts,, has more information about this topic and is happy to share it with others.