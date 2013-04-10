Getting a Master-Key for Reading All Locked PDF Files Is Now Possible with Free PDF Unlocker

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- There are times where one would download a PDF file online in the hopes of reading the content of it, though downloading most PDF files online are free, there are those that require other things in order to be read. These files are locked PDF files that need a password to be unlocked, otherwise it’s just a useless file that takes up space. Some website would require the user to fill up a survey in order to get the password but it takes a lot of information to give such as phone numbers, etc.



Frustration is often what it causes to users but there a solution to this and it comes in a small package!



The PDF Unlocker is a tool that is free to download from the website. The program can unlock any PDF files that require pesky passwords. Consider it as a Master-key to most PDF files that asks for a password.



How does it work exactly? It can unlock PDF files using brute force and the dictionary method. These methods are often used in email cracking in order to find the correct password to unlock it and it is proven to be quite effective.



Users who download large numbers of PDF files may encounter some that are password protected, therefore this tool will be most helpful for them in the future.



About Free PDF Unlocker

The Free PDF Unlocker is a program that help users to opening password protected PDF files and saves them time from answering insipid surveys that are only out to get their phone numbers. It is a useful tool that doesn’t take much space and is very reliable.



