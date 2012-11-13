Getting Higher Annual Returns Is What Hedge Fund Trader X Bonus Is Announcing Today

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- Hedge Fund Trader X is announcing publicly today the strategy that offers an easier way to get the highest returns as a hedge fund trader by providing useful information that anyone can use to make money trading fast.



Ralph MacPheresom, media contact was asked earlier why the blog was created. "We began the blog as a way of offering the Hedge Fund Trader X and information that could help investors make better returns. Hedge funds offer a lot of flexibility when it comes to investment choices including investing in side pockets and short positions, for instance. However, we found that many people were not gaining as much as they could, which is why the site went up."



"Trader X is Chris Castro Viallo and he is a well-known and highly successful trader; we're launching videos to show anyone interested how to make a lot of money in trading in a very short amount of time using the advice of Trader X. Many people trade everyday but most do not make big returns on these trades and investments because they do not have the right tools or know-how", Mr. MacPheresom added.



What kind of bonuses can people expect with the Hedge Fund Trader X? Mr. MacPheresom said, "I can give you a taste of the bonuses such as the $25,000 in give aways, the JV cash prizes, and the 5% affiliate program. There are other bonuses that will help the trader get the most out of what is learned concerning hedge fund trading and ensure that the returns are bigger."



What makes Hedge Fund Trader X different from everyday trading that many people do? "We found that by making small tweaks to the way most people do their trading can make a huge difference in how much money is made. It doesn't take a large amount of investment especially in the beginning when most people do not have the funds to invest. Just $1000 can quickly grow and that often clears the way for people to begin investing more and of course, that means making more", said Mr. MacPheresom.



"Anyone interested in investing and trading can use Trader X's strategy without the complication that many trading programs attempt to sell to people. Trader X is one program that emphasizes that it is not necessary to spend a lot of money in order to make a lot of money, and this is something that we are anxious to pass on to anyone who is interested", Mr. MacPheresom concluded.



About Hedge Fund Trader X Bonus

Trader X (or Christopher) is a semi-retired hedge fund trader that has had a very successful career. He understands how to increase returns fast no matter how little money is being invested. Through his expertise and training, many people have learned how to trade easier and get better returns on their trades than previously attempted on their own or with other programs. The Hedge fund trader x review has received a positive following from those that have used the advice and as a result made their money grow faster.