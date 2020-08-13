Getting Indian eVisa Approved Is Just a Swipe Away for Italian, German and American Citizens

Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2020 -- Indian eVisa, the online portal for obtaining Indian Visa online is pleased to present the guidelines for getting a medical and tourist visa for India by Italian, German and the citizens of the U.S. All this can be done with just a mobile phone in hand. The Indian Visa Application is now available at the link below as well the details about how to get the application approved the first time itself. The process is pretty straightforward, simple and easy. Applicants from USA are now eligible for Indian Visa Online or the eVisa. The process needs minimum documentation, it is streamlined and faster than the traditional approach of having to visit the embassy.



Sightseeing or recreation, business or medical visit, seminars or tourism, any applicant who is a US, Italian or a German citizen can now apply for a quick visa. Check out the link below for important requirements but are very simple. The site also offers guidelines on how to avoid the application from getting rejected. In just 5 simple steps, one can obtain an Indian visa online. A completed Indian Visa Application followed by a payment will start the process. The applicants will receive a link to the registered email address asking for additional information. Once the information is received, the application is processed and duly approved. The soft copy is sent to the email address and applicants can make travel arrangements for their visit.



To know more visit https://www.india-visa-gov.in/how-to-apply-indian-visa-from-usa



Indian eVisa is an online visa assistance portal that helps applicants with the entire eVisa application process. This user-friendly platform can be used by applicants to fill forms online as well as understand the entire process to getting the eVisa right the first time.



