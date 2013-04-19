Getting Into Medical School May Now Be a Little Easier

Mission Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- Getting into medical school requires doing well in many different areas. Traditionally the grade point average (GPA) and medical college admissions test (MCAT) scores were the most important components considered by admissions committees. But over time, the process of evaluating medical school applicants has become more “holistic.” The GPA and MCAT score remain very important but many other factors are also at play. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), the process of evaluating prospective medical students involves "a flexible, individualized way of assessing an applicant's capabilities by which balanced consideration is given to experiences, attributes and academic metrics.” The modern metrics used for evaluating applicants take into account abilities, desires and an individual’s potential to contribute to patient-care as a future medical doctor.



Using this more qualitative approach, medical schools give potential students extra points for life experiences such as overcoming adversity, showing resilience, and being empathetic. Admissions committees take into account the personal essays, letters of reference, interviews, and extracurricular experiences beyond the MCAT and GPA. In this highly competitive evaluation process, ensuring a position within a prestigious medical school requires highlighting your positive qualities in a unique way. Admissions Helpers (AdmissionsHelpers.com) is a consulting firm for applicants to medical school, dental school, pharmacy school and other allied health professional programs. They work via the web, video, and teleconference with clients all around the country and help them “plan their academic careers, strategize for admissions, submit a strong application, and ace their interviews.”



In addition to their consulting service, Admissions Helpers provides lots of useful tips for free to potential applicants through their blog and YouTube videos. For example, if you visit their recent blog entry on community service, you can learn more about how to get involved in community service. According to Admissions Helpers, providing outstanding community service is a significant part of a medical school application. Community service can be virtually any experience in which you are making a difference in the lives of individuals and communities. Some good examples of community service include tutoring school children from underprivileged backgrounds, serving as an athletic coach, helping senior citizens, or providing health education in a community. You must ensure that your involvement in any community service activity is consistent, sustained, and long-term. Participating once at a soup kitchen during Christmas does not bolster the community service aspect of your medical school application, but working at a shelter for an entire year, volunteering at a local hospital or clinic consistently, or helping implement programs that improve the lives of the homeless population in a sustainable fashion could make a difference in setting you above your competition.



Admissions Helpers works with students to help them get a realistic understanding of the medical, dental, or pharmacy profession. One of the ways they do this is by helping students find valuable clinical and community service experience where they can learn about the challenges and issues revolving around healthcare delivery. Once you have gained the necessary experience, the consultants at Admissions Helpers help you demonstrate your understanding of the profession you are pursuing through reflection on your unique experiences. They work with you and help you build the necessary confidence to highlight your abilities while portraying yourself as an applicant with a mature understanding of the field you are about to enter.



For more tips or assistance and admissions consulting for medical school, dental school, or pharmacy school, interested folks may visit http://www.admissionhelpers.com



