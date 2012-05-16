Getting More from Less: The Future of Apparel in Europe - New Market Report Now Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Getting More from Less: The Future of Apparel in Europe" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2012 -- For the apparel industry, decades of deflation have left retailers and manufacturers dependent on increased volume consumption to drive value sales growth. However, since 2010, a lacklustre economic recovery and flat volume growth has raised concerns that the European market has reached its peak in terms of volume sales. This briefing explores the underlying reasons for this trend and examines how the European apparel industry can continue to grow through charging more for less.
Euromonitor International's Getting More from Less: The Future of Apparel in Europe global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the apparel market, highlights buzz topics, emerging trends as well as pressing industry issues. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the clothing and footwear market - be they changes on the supply side, in channel dynamics, economic/ lifestyle /demographic influences or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.
Product coverage: Clothing, Footwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
