Getting More from QuickBooks with MISys Manufacturing Software

MISys is designed to fit the needs and budget of a small manufacturing firm. Simple to install and implement, MISys is also remarkably easy to use. It integrates seamlessly with your Quickbooks accounting system, and Sage ACCPAC accounting software.



MISys Small Business Manufacturing Software is modular, so companies can purchase only the functionality is required immediately. Industry leaders can begin with the basic manufacturing capabilities and add modules for additional needs the company grows.



MISys reduces inventory holding costs, helps avoid purchasing mistakes, and helps prevent costly production delays. With a competitive price and high value, MISys offers significant return on the company’s investment. The Attivo Group, MISys certified reseller and consulting group, will assist every step along the way with MISis training, implementation and support.



Labor Tracking Designed specifically for small to medium-sized manufacturing firms, MISys (www.misysinc.com) has been a leader in the manufacturing software industry for more than a quarter century. The company maintains close developer relationships with Intuit (the maker of QuickBooks) and Sage Software (the maker of Sage 300 ERP (Accpac), Sage 50 US (Peachtree), and Sage 50 Canada (Simply Accounting). MISys Manufacturing software can be run as a standalone solution or fully integrated with the accounting software, with flexible deployment options offered.



MISys Manufacturing offers a comprehensive solution for all industries, with specific functionality for food & beverage, auto parts, industrial machinery, and plastics manufacturers. The software has evolved over 25 years to include powerful functionality required by manufacturers in the pharmaceutical, health & beauty, electronics, computer equipment and aerospace & defense industries. Comprehensive customer feedback has helped shape the technology to incorporate best practices to meet ISO certification requirements and lean manufacturing principles, at the most affordable price.



