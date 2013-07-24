Getting New Designs and Types of the Right Men's Watches

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Apart from telling him what time it is, a watch also indicates the personality as well as the stature of a man. Men's watches have also become fashion items, as many guys show off their personality and preferences through wearing of certain watches.



Men's watches can serve a variety of purposes. They tell time, often giving it in hours, minutes, and seconds. Some watches are also designed to provide the current date. A few watches can also serve as alarm. Digital watches, on the other hand, sound off the time. This is often referred to as true clocks. There’s also the complicated watch, which is a more sophisticated brand of watch. It can either serve as a stopwatch. Likewise, it can provide information such as exhibition of the lunar phase.



Let's look into the distinct types of men's watches. Chronograph watches are one of the earliest and time-honored timepieces. It essentially works like the ordinary stopwatch. For the past 100 years, chronograph watches has been keeping tab of the time through various ways. Apart from the general timekeeping, there are other dials which keeps tab of specific measurements of time. Tabs can be up to four, with each tab made for a distinct function. There is a dial for seconds, minutes, hours, and even for measurement of distance and speed.



Automatic watches, on the other hand, are very popular among guys since they can be worn daily. They are referred to as self winding watches simply because of the manner they work. The wrist’s movement puts the rotor in a circular rotation. Because they do not rely on batteries, automatic watches are one of the best selling types of men's watches.



There are also specialized types of men’s watches like diving watches. As the name suggests this type of watch is water proof helps divers during their activities. Diver’s watch is resistant against moisture from weather and dust. Typically it can resist depth between 200 to 300 meters.



There are many other types of men's watches in the market. All of them offer distinct features and designs that appeal to a large majority of men.



For starters you can always go to http://www.MensDesign.com and check out the many new designs and types of men's watches your going to love that site. Compare prices and read reviews from buyers.



