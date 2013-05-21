Getting Ordained to Officiate at a Wedding in California May Not Be the Best Idea So Says the Universal Life Church World Headquarters

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- In accord with the directive from officials with the worlds largest Universal Life Church, the Universal Life Church World Headquarters, they recently issued a statement on Facebook, Twitter and Google+ that while an individual can get ordained to officiate one wedding for a family member or a friend, in some states it is illegal to do so and in others it may be advisable to utilize an alternative method to ordination to officiate or preside over the wedding nuptials of a family member or friend.



Unlike some competitors, the Universal Life Church World Headquarters looks at the sanctity of both of the two sacraments, ordination (Holy Orders) and marriage first and foremost, the idea behind ordination is to serve as a minister, not so much to serve as a one time wedding officiant for a friend or family. It is also the Universal Life Church World Headquarters understanding that most Courts would agree in their understanding. Wherefore not only is it illegal in quite a few states to just get ordained to officiate one wedding for a friend or family member, in the majority of states it opens the door for possible annulment by the Court.



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters believes it is better you know the truth before you fall victim to one of these other so called churches who claim FREE ordination, or this and that, only playing you with the old bait and switch. In California for example, the Universal Life Church World Headquarters says it maybe a better idea if the individual looking to officiate the wedding gets deputized for a day through the County Clerk in the county where the ceremony is to take place. This would prevent from any fraudulent minister claims that the individual simply got ordained to officiate just one wedding instead of actually becoming a real minister and performing real minister duties. In many cases it maybe the less expensive alternative as well. If you are looking to just get ordained to perform one wedding in California, go to the County Clerk in the county where the wedding is going to take place and become deputized for the day of the ceremony. It is quick, easy and legal to do.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Carrabelle, Florida and Milwaukee, Wisconsin as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the every corner of the globe. The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The name proprietary to Christians and Catholics worldwide was first pegged by St Ignatius of Antioch, comes from the Greek word katholikos and was actually a prelude to the Roman Catholic Church name. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also the home for the Universal Life Church Radio Network (ULC Radio Network) heard throughout the world any where the internet goes on PC's, laptops or whatever mobile device you may prefer - truly making it "The Church Heard Around The World!" If you wish to become a minister, get ordained, serve as a wedding official or are just seeking a spiritual home? Please go to: http://www.ulcnetwork.com