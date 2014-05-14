Getting Rid of Pains, Skin and Hair Problems with the Emu Oil

NewYork, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Natural Emu Oil as the name suggests is obtained from Emu’s fat. Pure emu oil is full of EFAs or Essential Fatty Acids which contains Omega 3, 6 and 9, the most essential oils needed for a healthy body. The EFAs play an important role in producing life energy in the bodies from the food that is consumed and moves the same energy throughout the system. These EFAs also aid the process of oxidation within the body. Emu oil has become extremely popular over the past few years because of its therapeutic uses. This physically refined pure oil comes with 45% more anti-inflammatory properties which provide great relief from pains related to arthritis, sports injuries, back pain and so on.



At www.richemu.com customers can find the best emu oil that is certified before it is supplied to them. Each batch of oil that is sent to the customers is properly analyzed and tested with AOCS chemists before the certification. This oil has gained immense popularity because of its benefits on skin and hair. Many beauty products manufacturers are using emu oil in preparing natural anti-aging creams and oils. The wide range of skin care products include youth serum, facial creams, skin cleansing products and many more. This oil penetrates through several layers of the skin and provides the right kind of nutrients thereby making the skin and hair healthy and vibrant.



This oil can be used to treat dry skin, eczema, rosacea, psoriasis, acne, skin irritations, sun burns, radiation burns and so on. The oil can also be used on dry hair or hair that needs conditioning. The oil offers excellent results in treating dry scalp, itchy scalp and falling hair. For those who are in search of the best emu oil which is 100% pure and natural then this is the right place to be. The best emu oil gets absorbed into the skin faster and offers positive results. This is the best way to check the purity of emu oil.



To know more about Emu oil visit website www.richemu.com



About www.richemu.com

Rich Emu Corporation, www.richemu.com is an online store that supplies bulk and wholesale emu oil to direct distributors, diet supplementary manufacturers, vendors, cosmetic manufacturers and many others. The company offers high quality pure emu oil at competitive prices.



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Rich Emu Corporation

Phone: +1-732-429-6841

Email: jmanne@richemu.com

Website: www.richemu.com