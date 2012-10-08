Getting the Best Deals Using the Parallels Coupon Code

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2012 -- October 5, 2012: Purchasing the new Desktop 8 For Mac could never have been so fascinating if the parallels coupon code wasn’t there. The parallels coupon entitles you to get a discount on your purchase of the Mountain Lion and Windows 8 supported Mac PC. This new product offers you with 45% Faster 3D Graphics and a truly amazing experience.



You could save $35 when you upgrade your current version of the Mac OS i.e. 6 or 7 to a brand new Parallels Desktop 8 for Mac. The other parallels coupon code that provides you a discount is as follows:



- Save $30 off Parallels 8 If you own a copy of Vmware Fusion and want to switch.



- Save $50 off of a 5 pack of Parallels 8 with volume discount.



- Save $40 if you’re a student.



Moreover having a free parallels coupon code could be a reason for you to upgrade your old system and experience the new one. To mention some of the upgrades which comes with the new Desktop 8 For Mac it would be as follows:



- The new version comes with the ability of opening Internet Explorer 8 inside the program by the use of a single button.



- It also comes with a new upgrade to the Outlook which packs in the new feature of drag and drop files inside the Outlook window. It is much easier to manage your emails with the latest upgrade which now opens an email with an attachment too.



- Another thing which would surprise you is the faster booting capabilities. As per the company it is around 25% faster than its previous release.



- The system also comes with the ability of turning your applications to run in full screen mode. With this addition the accuracy of using a program gets much better.



- For the gamers it comes with good news too. You can now play games using the virtual machines speeds which are 30% much faster.



- The notification system also gets an upgrade which has been well tuned to keep you updated for the recent developments that take place on your computer.



There are hosts of other improvements such as changes to the languages and the keyboard or the ability of pausing and resuming at 25% much faster speed compared to its ancestors. For the Mac lovers this surely seems to be an exciting new upgrade which would certainly attract them to upgrade. Moreover the Parallels Coupon Code makes the experience much better by providing great coupons for discounts.



About Parallels Coupon Code

Parallels coupon code is a site which offers you various coupons to get huge discounts and some of the best deals for the purchase of your new Mac PC with the use of Parallels Desktop 8 coupons. Using the parallels coupon you can save up to 55% off which is the best price you could get. The site also publishes articles related to the applications which you could use on your Mac and enhance your experience.



URL: http://parallelscouponcode.net/