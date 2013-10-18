Getting the Best Ducted Reverse Cycle Specialist Air Conditioning WA

Blackpool, Lancashire -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Looking for ducted air conditioning service provider in Perth? Air Conditioning WA provides quality climate-controlled systems since 1999. They are the leading installers of ducted reverse cycle air conditioning and split systems. As experts in air conditioning, they have a reputation for exceptional customer service and a firm commitment to deliver the best and most energy efficient ducted air conditioning Perth has to offer.



The company supplies a range of big brands like Daikin, LG, Fujitsu, and Advantage My Air at the most competitive prices available in the market. Their reverse cycle air conditioning systems provides the perfect inside temperature and purifies the air in your home. The team also extends Free In-House quotation service and financing options for your customized homes and offices air conditioning in Perth that meets the highest standard in the industry.



"ACWA Team - Just a quick message to say thanks for the great service I have received, from the design (Lisa), keeping me up to date (Maddy) and the installation speaking of which all the trades people were fantastic and the installation was excellent, well done and have a great Xmas.”



ACWA uses Energy Efficient Inverter Technology which reduces energy consumption by 35% compared to a conventional air conditioning system. Their products and services also include a full 5-year manufacturer’s warranty guaranteed across all reverse cycle, inverter, split system, and air ducted air conditioning units in Perth.



About ACWA

Lee and Lisa are more than owners; they have been hands-on with their projects. Lee has frequently done in-home consultations himself upholding their commitment to customer service. This value and work ethic is shared throughout their cohesive team.



For best service and choices of air conditioning Perth promotes, call 08 9204 5111 08 9204 5111.



Fax: 08 9204 5333

Email sales@airconwa.com.au

Address: 355 Scarborough Beach Road, Innaloo WA 6018