Getting to Know the Beauty and History of Searcy, Arkansas

Searcy, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- The city of Searcy is more than just another one of those nondescript places that are unfortunately passed over and thought of as nothing more than just names on the map, but the truth is that the city holds a great deal of significance not just for the folks that live there but also to the United States itself. During the Civil War, the city of Searcy played a significant role in the events that transpired, and for history buffs, a trip there could show them just exactly how this place played such a prominent role in the nation’s history.



Apart from the wonderful history that resides within Searcy, the city also prides itself on being able to provide excellent education to its residents and to students who have moved there looking to gain the knowledge that will help them further in life. Harding University, which has called the city home since 1924, has emerged as one of the preeminent Christian educational institutions in all of the United States. It is also considered as one of the more prestigious universities in the entire state, cementing its status as one of the places worth visiting once people are able to secure lodging in one of the hotels in Searcy Arkansas.



Traveling to the city of Searcy is sure to yield a treasure trove of great memories for the folks who venture to do so, but in order to make the stay as good as it can possibly be, they will need to stay in of the hotels in Searcy AR that can keep them comfortable. One of these hotels is the Best Western Plus Searcy Inn, and apart from being able to provide comfortable accommodations, it also has several facilities that are capable of assisting the traveler that may be in town for business.



For reservations or to know more about Best Western Plus Searcy Inn, visit http://dodbusopps.com/58423/23.htm



For Media Contact:

501 Willow Street, Searcy,

Arkansas, 72143-9709, USA

Phone: (501) 279-9191

Fax: (501) 279-1320

http://dodbusopps.com/58423/23.htm