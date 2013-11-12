"Getting You Back on Track on Time, Every Time" - Finaldriveparts.com

Magnolia, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Hydraulic final drive motors are one of the most complex machines parts that drive giant machines like Excavators, Paving equipment and Compact track loaders. Expensive and crucial for any tracked machinery to run smoothly, these need the right kind of maintenance and repair to provide long service life. These motors are very expensive and the industry standard warranty has always been 1 year on these types of motors. www.finaldriveparts.com which is a part of Woodland Fluid Power Inc. is setting a new standard by offering a 2 year warranty on all their new final drive motors. This has been unheard of in the industry until now.



Founded in Magnolia, Texas, Woodland Fluid Power Inc has grown into a large company serving the U.S, Canada and Latin America countries consistently. This is the result of their undying effort to provide the best quality final drive motor parts and customer service for the past five years. They make sure that every customer is given extra attention and support before and after the sale.



They started a small service shop in Magnolia Texas but have built their business and reputation across countries based on their remarkable team which is experienced in every motor repair and servicing. The company has grown to become a leader in the industry when it comes to final drive motors. Best in the business, www.finaldriveparts.com stocks a large selection of high quality hydraulic parts. This includes new and re-manufactured hydraulic motors, planetary final drives, and pumps that are on the shelf and ready to ship out immediately.



They specialize in the repair and replacement of Comer Industries, Nachi, Kawasaki, Nabtesco, Poclain Hydraulics, and other pumps and motors, including variable, fixed, axial and radial. They are also experts in repairs and service of valves, flow-compensated, pressure-compensated, horsepower or torque-limiting, pilot-operated and electronic controls for industrial, oil / gas drilling, and construction applications. Their teams are experts at hydraulic planetary motors and provide expert solutions to any queries.



The team at FinalDriveParts.com, a division of Woodland Fluid Power Inc knows that their success is dependent on their client’s success. Every employee understands that every successful job holds their reputation they have built and works hard to keep it.



Media Contact:-

Name: - Thomas Eastham, CEO

Phone Number:-1-888-9-FINALS or 281-259-5267

Email:- ThomasE@woodlandfp.com

http://www.FinalDriveParts.com

32914 Tamina Rd Magnolia, TX 77354