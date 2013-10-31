Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Getty Images, Inc.: Technology and Communications - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Getty Images, Inc.: Technology and Communications - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, mergers and acquisitions, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries as well as employee biographies.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Getty Images, Inc."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Getty Images, Inc." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Getty Images, Inc."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Getty Images, Inc. (GYI) is one of the leading creator and distributor of still imagery, video and multimedia products. The company offers various visual content services such as creative or stock imagery, stock footage, editorial imagery, illustrations, and related services. It provides its services for newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, books and Web sites. In addition, it offers premium royalty free music tracks. The company offers its images solutions through multiple websites such as www.gettyimages.com and www.punchstock.com. The company serves customers in more than 100 countries across America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East regions. GYI is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Getty Images, Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145171/getty-images-inc-technology-and-communications-company-profile-and-swot-report.html

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Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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United States

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