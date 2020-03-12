Getvitmate's Video Download Service Is Becoming One of the Most Used Options Online

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2020 -- Often times, people come across a video on Facebook that they wish to download and save for later. However, since Facebook download is not available as an in-built option, many people are unable to do so. Getvimate.com is one online service that aims to change this. This is a Facebook video downloader that allows users to easily download and safe any video from Facebook.



Users just need to get the URL of the video that they wish to download. This is done easily just by right clicking on the video and selecting the URL. Then, the URL is to be posted on Getvimate.com. Once done, users can select from a number of video qualities and formats. Getvimate provides videos in both SD and HD, as well as various formats like MP3, MP4, WEBM and others.



This straightforward and simple service has become a boon for many Facebook users who wish to download Facebook video. It is currently being used by many people who have wanted to download video from Facebook. While in the past, they'd have to jump through hoops to save their favorite videos; Getvimate has completely simplified the process. Their service has garnered much acclaim lately because of its simplicity and effectiveness. In addition to this, it is completely free and provides users with unlimited downloads. Thus, there is no limit to the amount of videos users can download.



Their website even provides some guidelines and instructions on how to properly download and save one's favorite videos. This will be useful for anyone who is new and does not quite know how to use it yet. As a result, it is now incredibly easy to download Facebook videos and store them using Getvitmate.



Getvimate states that they plan on making their service even better in the future. Additional functionality and a sleek looking user interface are two ways in which they can do this in the future.



About Getvimate

Getvimate is among the leading online services to download any Facebook video for free. It allows users to download all their favorite videos from Facebook via any web browsing platform and device. The service is easy to use, free and secure.



The platform allows users to not only download any of their favorite videos, but also gives them the option to choose between multiple video qualities and formats. Their downloads are quick and provide various video and audio formats ranging from MP3, MP4, 3GP, WEBM, HD, and more, for free. High or low-quality downloads are also available.