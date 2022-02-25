Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2022 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Gevo, Inc..



Investors who purchased shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Gevo, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Englewood, CO based Gevo, Inc. operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Gevo, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $24.45 million in 2019 to $5.31 million in 2020, and that its Net Loss increased from $28.66 million in 2019 to $40.18 million in 2020.



Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) closed on February 24, 2022, at $3.36 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.