GFOCS.COM Is a New Network Marketing Model Service for Customers to Improve the Quality

Fujian, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- GFOCS.COM is the new foreign trade worldwide sales and service site that brings the product manufacturers and bulk buyers together for a sustainable business development. It is a reliable platform for customers to procure high quality factory direct products at cheaper prices. This way, the site helps retailers, startup companies and independent wholesalers to establish their business and stay profitable by procuring goods at cheap prices. At the same time, it provides a platform to emerging brands and factories to take their products to the global marketplace.



Established in 2013, today GFOCS.COM provides customized products and services to the organizations in more than 100 countries worldwide. The site has hundreds of manufacturers in their portfolio who produce a wide variety of products. They have more than 60,000 kinds of commodities to offer, which include apparels, electronics, toys, jewelry, household items, sporting goods and several other products. All products have been arranged in different categories for a buyer to view them and choose them. The site guarantees the best quality products at the best prices.



The website is particularly recognized for its efforts of helping individual wholesalers, startup organizations and others to establish their own sustainable business model. Not only, it helps in obtaining products at affordable prices, but it also allows to customize products to make them more saleable. One can choose own brand name and can customize it with logo graphics. This gives a business a unique brand identity and allows it to reach its target customers with a name, design and product attributes that can be more appealing to them.



GFOCS.COM is an established high-tech enterprise that tries to address the needs of both buyers and sellers in a more professional and organized manner. One can find all product listings with their comprehensive description for decision making. They already have millions of registered customers and the site features more than 2 million pageviews from the visitors spread across 200 countries. They have a large number of suppliers from countries like China, Australia, USA, Britain, France and Singapore, and one can be rest assured of getting the best product to start their own business venture. One can check their product portfolio at their website http://www.gfocs.com.



About GFOCS.COM

Global Factory Outlet Custom Services is a platform for product manufacturers and buyers to build their business relationships. The website was established in 2013 with a registered capital of $3,000,000. GFOCS.COM is headquartered in Xiamen, China, and with more than 1,000 employees, it has presence in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Shenzhen.



For Media Contact

Email: service@gfocs.com

Website: http://www.gfocs.com