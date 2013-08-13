GFSR News Reports Top 10 Reasons for Audit Non Compliance Thursday August 15

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Global Food Safety Resource Centre Inc. (GFSR) is an online information hub based in Newmarket, Ontario, that delivers trusted solutions and expertise to food businesses involved in global supply chains. GFSR promotes best practices in food safety across all sectors of the food industry from farm to fork.



GFSR recently featured TraceGains’ webinar entitled, “Top 10 Reasons for Audit Non-Compliance,” on Thursday, August 15, 2013 12:00 PM from 1:00 PM EST. The webinar will cover several topics salient to food manufacturers and suppliers including the most common non-conformities found during SQF level 2 and level 3 facility audits and the root causes behind them. Attendees will learn more about the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), the Safe Quality Food Institute (SQFI) and the Safe Quality Food (SQF) Code, Edition 7 as well as the effective internal audit program and its impact on audit performance.



Register at: https://www3.gotomeeting.com/register/786314054. Space is limited so early registration is encouraged.



About the Speaker: Kristie Grzywinski

With over 17 years training and education experience in the foodservice and food manufacturing, Kristie Grzywinski, Technical Manager for the Food Marketing Institute’s Safe Quality Food Institute (SQFI) is responsible for supporting the technical development of the SQF Code and developing educational tools for the SQFI, including the Implementing SQF Systems training course for SQF professionals. Prior to joining SQFI, Grzywinski worked for the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) for 11 years as its director of science and regulatory relations. At NRAEF, she provided the technical content to the Association’s ServSafe® program and assured its industry and regulatory recognition. Grzywinski graduated from the Illinois Institute of Technology with both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in microbiology and from Dominican University in River Forest, Illinois with a Master of Library and Information Science.



TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments, that are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. Supplier documentation storage, whether in file cabinets or in digital formats, may satisfy regulatory retention requirements, but does little to systematically unlock the wealth of business, compliance, and regulatory information they contain and you require on a daily basis to operate successfully.



By automatically analyzing and scorecarding supplier-provided documentation as it is received—such as certificates of analysis, qualification questionnaires, audit documents and their results, certifications (Kosher, Organic, etc.), insurance certificates, allergen questionnaires, and other import requirements (COOL, C-TPAT, FSMA, GFSI), among others—TraceGains helps food and nutraceutical manufacturers and ingredient processors automate document management, meet regulatory and industry compliance requirements, identify best and worst suppliers, source better with less risk, automatically raise product quality, and painlessly perform or participate in audits, all without needing to involve the IT department to help with complex technology.



Some of the food industry categories which have observed significant benefits using TraceGains include baking mixes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, snack foods, confectionery, dairy, salad dressings, herbs & seasonings, flavors, dips, glazes & marinades, cheese processing and manufacturing, frozen foods, breakfast cereals, dietary supplements, Meals Ready to Eat (MREs), convenience foods, and restaurant chains. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

http://www.tracegains.com

Marc Simony

Director of Marketing

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400