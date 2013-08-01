Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Ghana Food and Drink Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

Our outlook for Ghana's economy and consumer sector remains very positive, as we expect the

country to be a major outperformer at the regional and global level - a view that looks even stronger given

the onset of domestic oil production. Ghanaian incomes are expected to increase significantly over the next

few years, giving the consumer sector a significant boost. Although the macroeconomic climate has

deteriorated somewhat recently, we still see strong opportunities in Ghana's food and drink industry.

Headline Industry Data

? 2013 per capita food consumption (local currency) = +9.98%; forecast compound annual growth rate

(CAGR) to 2017 = +11.16%.

? 2013 beer volume sales = +8.00%; forecast CAGR to 2017 = +8.40%.

? 2013 carbonated drinks volume sales = +9.00%; forecast CAGR to 2017 = +9.40%.



