Ghana Information Technology Report Q3 2013

The government will remain the biggest buyer of IT products in services in Ghana, Kenya and

Nigeria, owing to various e-government and school's computerisation projects. However, we expect private

businesses and consumers to drive growth, albeit it from low bases, due to the increasing adoption of IT

solutions by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and rising income levels. Meanwhile, we expect

local vendors, particularly in the PC segment, to continue to expand their operations and production

capacity to take advantage of new government procurement policies, which seem to favour locally

manufactured products as a way of boosting the local economy.

Headline Expenditure Projections

Ghana

Computer Hardware Sales: GHS587mn in 2012 to GHS719mn in 2013, +22.0% in local currency terms.

The government's ambitious Basic Schools Computerisation project will be the main growth driver.



