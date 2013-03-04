"Ghana Mining Report Q1 2013" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Ghana Mining Report Q1 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- BMI View: Ghana is set to remain Africa's second-largest gold producer after South Africa as investment continues to flow into the mineral-rich country. The country also boasts one of the most favourable business environments in the region with a democratic and stable government, which contrasts sharply with many of its resources-rich neighbours. Ghana's mining sector is set to reach US$757mn in 2017, up from the US$637mn seen in 2011 as bauxite and gold production see substantial increases. This marks a significant break from the past decade where the mining sector value has barely risen as gold output has declined, offsetting much of the increases in price. We expect gold to be the main driver of growth, but we see bauxite playing a growing role in the mining sector over the coming years.
Ghana contains the second largest area of gold deposits in Africa, after South Africa. The nation derives the bulk of its external revenue from gold mining, which accounts for over 90% of Ghana's total mineral exports. Apart from gold, Ghana also produces significant quantities of bauxite, manganese and diamonds, although diamond output has been affected by the 2007 closure of Ghana Consolidated Diamonds.
