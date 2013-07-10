Ghana Mining Report Q3 2013: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

New Materials market report from Business Monitor International: "Ghana Mining Report Q3 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Ghana is set to remain Africa's second-largest gold producer after South Africa as investment continues to flow into the mineral-rich country. The country also boasts one of the most favourable business environments in the region with a democratic and stable government, which contrasts sharply with many of its resources-rich neighbours. Ghana's mining sector is set to reach US$730mn in 2017, up from the US $669mn seen in 2012 as bauxite and gold production see substantial increases. This marks a significant break from the past decade where the mining sector value has barely risen as gold output has declined, offsetting much of the increases in price. We expect gold to be the main driver of growth, but we see bauxite playing a growing role in the mining sector over the coming years.
