Ghana Oil and Gas Report Q3 2013

With initial output problems at the Jubilee field now largely resolved, the outlook for Ghana's

nascent status as an oil producer remains bright. Jubilee is expected to reach peak output in 2013, and

anticipated first oil from the TEN project underlies our forecast for output gains. Although a number of

discoveries remain under appraisal, the absence of a strong project pipeline means output will begin to slip

at the end our forecast period. Delays to a project to capture associated gas from Jubilee are a cause for

significant concern.

The main trends and developments we highlight for Ghana's oil and gas sector are:

? After troubled start-up, output from the Tullow Oil-operated Jubilee field is on track to reach the target

production rate of 120,000 barrels per day (b/d) in 2013. With the firm reporting output at the time of

writing around 110,000b/d, this should help stabilise Ghana's output over the coming years, alongside

new production from the Tweneboa/Enyenra/Ntomme (TEN) discovery which is awaiting regulatory

approval.



